Chris Jordan likely to join Mumbai Indians in remainder matches in IPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 : England's right-arm fast-medium Chris Jordan is likely to join Mumbai Indians side as a replacement for the remaining matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, reported ESPNcricinfo on Sunday.

Jordan was not included on any side in the IPL Auction 2022. He had a base price of Rs 2 crores and went unsold in the auction. However, MI has added him to the side after looking into his previous experiences with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings, and Chennai Super Kings.

The English pacer has taken 27 wickets in 28 innings in the IPL. He has an average of 30.85 and an economy of 9.32.

In the 2022 IPL season, Jordan played for the Chennai Super Kings, where he played only four matches picking up two wickets.

In the absence of Jasprit Bumrah in this year's IPL, Mumbai has struggled to find a good fast-bowling option. Their two fast bowlers; Jhye Richardson and Jofra Archer also have fitness concerns. While Riley Meredith replaced Richardson, Jofra returned recently from Belgium after an appointment with an elbow specialist and has played only two matches so far. It is not yet known who Jordan has replaced in the Mumbai camp.

Recently, Jordan had played at the International League T20 (ILT20) tournament for Gulf Giants who were the champions in that season in February. He had taken the most wickets in the tournament. Jordan took 20 wickets in 10 innings with an average of 13.80.

Meanwhile, Mumbai is set to play their eighth IPL match against Rajasthan Royals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. It is important for Mumbai to find their fast bowing option quickly to improve their points table spot. They are currently in ninth place with three wins and four losses.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor