Big Blow For Delhi Capitals as Jhye Richardson to Miss First Half of IPL 2024

Western Australian pacer Jhye Richardson is set to miss the opening leg of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), commencing on March 22 with an inaugural clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings. According to media reports, Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, speaking to ESPNcricinfo, confirmed Richardson's absence due to recovery from a side strain. However, Jindal revealed that Anrich Nortje would be available from the beginning.

Richardson, representing the Perth Scorchers in BBL 2023/24, missed the concluding matches of the tournament due to a left-side strain sustained during the league stages. Acquired by the Delhi Capitals for INR 5 crores in the IPL 2024 auctions last December, Richardson's absence in the initial IPL phase poses a concern for the Delhi-based franchise.

The 27-year-old Australian cricketer, with 36 international matches across formats, has grappled with frequent injuries throughout his career, preventing him from securing a consistent spot in the senior team. Last October, while playing for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield season, Richardson dislocated his right shoulder during fielding, coinciding with his recovery from a hamstring injury during the Big Bash League edition earlier that year. After making his Test debut, Richardson first dislocated his right shoulder against Pakistan in March 2019, and it took him about two years to make a comeback to the Test side in 2021. However, he has not returned since then, facing stiff competition from bowlers like Starc, Cummins, Hazlewood, and Scott Boland.

It's fair to say that Jhye Richardson has spent more time in rehabilitation than with the senior Australian team since earning his debut cap in 2017. While his absence raises concerns for Delhi Capitals, the positive news for the team is that South African pacer Anrich Nortje, who also dealt with an injury leading to his exclusion from the Cricket World Cup 2023, is set to be available right from the start of the IPL season.

Delhi Capitals' schedule for the IPL 1st leg includes matches against Punjab Kings on March 23, Rajasthan Royals on March 28, Chennai Super Kings on March 31, Kolkata Knight Riders on April 3, and Mumbai Indians on April 7.