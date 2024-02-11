Spencer Johnson Fills in for Injured Abbott in Second T20I Fixture

Australia has been forced to make a single change to their starting XI for the second Dettol T20I match against West Indies at Adelaide Oval due to a shoulder injury to pace bowler Sean Abbott.

West Indies captain Rovman Powell won the toss and elected to bowl first. His team is aiming to win at Adelaide to stay alive in the three-match series after losing the bat-dominated first match by 11 runs at Hobart on Friday night.The visitors have retained the same lineup from the series opener at Blundstone Arena.