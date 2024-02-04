Australia vs West Indies: Sean Abbott's Brutal Hitting Leaves Spectator Bloodied and Bruised

In the second match of their three-game ODI series on February 4 (Sunday), Australia clinched an 83-run victory against the West Indies. Despite a challenging start, losing the toss, and being asked to bat, Australia found themselves in a tough spot at 142-6 in 28.1 overs. The bowling all-rounder, Sean Abbott, emerged as the savior with a crucial 69-run innings. However, a poignant moment occurred when Abbott's powerful six off Romario Shepherd accidentally hit a spectator in the stands, causing a visible injury to the person's face and resulting in bleeding.

As Sean Abbott executed a mighty slog sweep, a spectator in the crowd eagerly raised his hands, anticipating a crowd catch, while his friends stood by, ready to erupt in celebration. This incident transpired during the 46th over when Romario Shepherd delivered a slower full toss. Abbott, dropping to his knees, unleashed a powerful shot into the stands. Unfortunately, the fan's attempt to catch the ball ended in a miss, as it slipped through his hands, striking him directly on the face. The impact shattered his sunglasses and resulted in bleeding from his cheek. "That's big, that's very big, it's into the members. Sean Abbott, the strength of the man. Has it taken a head? I think it might have," Kerry O'Keeffe said while commentating on Fox Cricket. "I think someone has taken one, you've got to keep a look out when the white ball is flying around at the SCG, that's a powerful blow," Adam Gilchrist responded. "Oh that is nasty, the hands were in position. There's a bit of a claret there, hopefully that chap is okay because he'll be needing a bit of treatment."




