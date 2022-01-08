Australia vs England 4th Test: Usman Khawaja slams another ton as Aus set target of 388

England have been set a target of 388, with 15 overs to play before stumps today and then 98 tomorrow. The visitors had kept a lid on things before tea, but then Khawaja and Green scaled up the tempo after the break, scoring close to six an over for 20 overs.

Green brought up his fifty in the process while Khawaja raised his second hundred of the Test to complete a glorious comeback. England were bowled out for 294 on the back of Jonny Bairstow's 113-run knock. Initially, Australia had piled a massive piled a massive 416 for eight declared thanks to Usman Khawaja's 137 run knock. Australia lead the five-match series 3-0.

