Ashes: MCC suspends three members after altercation with Australia players in Lord's Long Room

London [UK], July 3 : In response to "several incidents involving spectators in the members' area" following an altercation with Australian players during lunch on day five of the Lord's Test, the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has suspended three members.

Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warne were involved in an exchange with spectators in the Long Room as they headed back to the dressing room for lunch in a series of unusual moments.

Initially, it was Khawaja who was seen talking to a spectator as the crowd continued to "boo" the entire Australian team. David Warner was behind the line witnessing the heated conversation between Khawaja and the spectator. Warner then stepped in to have a chat with that spectator. Umpires and security staff intervened to separate Warner and he ended up leaving the scene.

According to Sky Sports, after Cricket Australia asked for an investigation, a statement was been released by the MCC.

"MCC can confirm it has suspended three members identified from earlier today," it said.

"We maintain that the behaviour of a small number of Members was completely unacceptable and whilst there was no suggestion by Pat Cummins in the post-match press conference that there was any physical altercation, it remains wholly unacceptable to behave in such a way, which goes against the values of the Club," it further read.

"MCC condemns the behaviour witnessed and once again we re-iterate our apology to Cricket Australia. We are thoroughly disappointed to be talking about poor behaviour when the Long Room, as stated by Pat Cummins himself, is otherwise renowned for being "really welcoming". It has been a thrilling day to finish off a wonderful five days of Test cricket," MCC Chief Executive Guy Lavender stated in the statement.

The final day of the second Ashes Test at Lord's Cricket Ground witnessed a debatable moment in the 52nd over when Australia wicket-keeper Alex Carey ran out England batter Jonny Bairstow with a direct throw.

Alex Carey with his direct throw ran out Bairstow who was outside of his crease. Jonny Bairstow was in an apparent dilemma and walked back to the pavilion having scored 10 runs off 22 balls that included two boundaries.

According to Sky Sports, talking after Australia's 43-run victory against hosts England in the second Test, captain Pat Cummins said, "The MCC came and apologised for the behaviour of some of the members. I think some of them might lose their membership over the way they behaved."

"Other than that one time, they were fantastic all week. The members here are normally fantastic and really welcoming. Something special about playing at Lord's is you feel like you're at a really special place surrounded by people who just share a love of the game," said the Australia captain.

Australia managed to go 2-0 up in the series as they registered victory by a 43-run margin. Australia will square off in the third Test at Headingley Carnegie on July 6.

