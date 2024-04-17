GT vs DC Toss Update: Delhi Capitals Opt to Bowl First Against Gujarat Titans, David Warner Dropped from Playing XI

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and elected to bowl first in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium here on Wednesday.

DC is coming off a win against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their previous match, but their net run rate of -0.975 remains a concern. Youngsters Jake Fraser-McGurk and Tristan Stubbs impressed for the Capitals in the last match, with McGurk scoring a fifty on debut. GT, on the other hand, need consistency to break into the top four. After back-to-back losses, their win over Rajasthan Royals helped regain some momentum.

Head-to-Head:

GT has dominated the head-to-head record against DC, winning two out of the three encounters between the two sides. However, DC emerged victorious in their last meeting, defeating GT by five runs at this very venue.

Pitch Report:

The Ahmedabad pitch is expected to be batting-friendly. Teams scoring around 180 could be in a good position to win the match.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Shubman Gill(c), Wriddhiman Saha(w), Sai Sudharsan, Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohit Sharma, Noor Ahmad, Spencer Johnson, Sandeep Warrier

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Axar Patel, Sumit Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed