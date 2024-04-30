Shah Rukh Khan and Son Abram’s Cute Fight During KKR vs Delhi Capitals IPL Match Goes Viral (Watch Video)

Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan who is owner of IPL team KKR was seen having cute fight with is youngest son Abram. A video of their fight has gone viral on social media. The duo was watching match KKR vs Delhi. When Shahrukh Khan tried to tease his son and then Abram was seen arguing with him.

Shah Rukh and Abram's candid stadium moments have captivated the audience's attention. A viral video on Twitter shows Shah Rukh playfully teasing AbRam. In the video, AbRam exclaims 'out ho jayega out ho jayega' while pushing Shah Rukh's hand away. AbRam is also seen discussing the match, displaying great enthusiasm despite his young age. Dressed in a white shirt, Abram looks incredibly adorable. The playful interaction between father and son has been beautifully captured on camera.

The Happy King Khan takes The Victory Lap at Eden Gardens 💜 🔥#ShahRukhKhan#KKRvsDCpic.twitter.com/AXHqeYFJwb — Shah Rukh Khan Warriors FAN Club (@TeamSRKWarriors) April 29, 2024

After this, Shahrukh walked around the entire stadium with Abram. He greeted the audience. He also showed his signature pose. Abram was born in May 2013 through surrogacy. He is 11 years old. AbRam has siblings Aryan and Suhana. Everyone lives on Abram. Abram often poses with his mother in front of the paparazzi. Its simplicity has always won the hearts of the audience.