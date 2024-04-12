Cricketer-Turned-Actor: David Warner Teams Up with Director SS Rajamouli for a Hilarious Ad!

Australian cricket legend David Warner continues to win hearts in India, this time off the field. Warner recently collaborated with renowned Indian director S.S. Rajamouli, known for the blockbuster films "RRR" and "Baahubali," for a new advertisement campaign promoting Cred UPI, a popular Indian payments app.

The ad features a hilarious interaction between Warner and Rajamouli. The director seeks a discount on tickets for Warner's next match, prompting the cricketer to suggest using Cred UPI for automatic savings. Rajamouli, unfamiliar with the app, asks about using regular UPI. Warner's response triggers Rajamouli's imagination, and he envisions a comedic scenario where Warner, dressed in various flamboyant Indian characters, disrupts the filming of his next big project.

Warner's effortless transformation into these characters has impressed fans, showing a hidden acting talent that might come into play after his cricketing career.

Here's how fans reacted:

David Warner Upcoming Star Of Indian Cinema👑 pic.twitter.com/uucjzjgfuH — I'm Batman (@justRo21) April 12, 2024

All the Bollywood Directors

Please look at the Talent . Its here

Warner Bhai Great 👍 pic.twitter.com/eaiBg0OumQ — Divya Raj (@divya_50) April 12, 2024

Notably, Warner recently announced his retirement from ODI and Test cricket, focusing solely on T20s. This aligns with reports suggesting he might retire from the game altogether after the upcoming T20 World Cup scheduled for June in the USA and West Indies. Currently playing for the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2024, Warner has amassed 158 runs in five matches with an average of 31. His next IPL encounter is against the Lucknow Super Giants on Friday.

