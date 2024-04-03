Hardik Pandya Reportedly Wanted Rohit Sharma Ousted from MI Team After Being Appointed Captain

Mumbai Indians succumbed to their third successive defeat of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season, going down to Rajasthan Royals in the match on Monday. Hardik, since his appointment as the Mumbai Indians skipper, is yet to win a single match for his side. He looked in fine touch with the bat against the Royals but couldn't convert his cameo into a bigger knock. As MI suffered yet another defeat in the ongoing campaign, Hardik Pandya continues to remain in the spotlight.

With so many speculations doing the rounds, an YouTuber, who covers cricket – has claimed that Hardik did not want Rohit in the MI team after being appointed the captain of the side. The YouTuber claims that MI tried to work out a deal with David Warner, so that Rohit could move to the Capitals. Nothing can be confirmed, but such reports are doing the rounds.

As per a recent video posted by Sports Tak, it has been understood MI wanted to let go their five-time winning captain ahead of the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) in exchange for the DC and Australia's prolific opener. Surprisingly, it wasn't contractual issues or player evaluations, but rather a testament to the overwhelming support Rohit Sharma had garnered during the 2023 Cricket World Cup. During the World Cup, Rohit Sharma-led India to an unprecedented streak of 10 consecutive wins, captivating the nation with his impeccable leadership and team performance. With fans rallying behind him, Mumbai found themselves hesitant to part ways with their star player amidst such adulation.

The change in leadership brought intense scrutiny as MI faced an unexpected defeat in their opening match under Pandya's captaincy. Subsequently, Pandya has found himself under a barrage of criticism, both on and off the field, with fans expressing their discontent on social media platforms and even by booing at the stadiums. After losing three in three, MI are all set to face Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.