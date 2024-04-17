Explained: Why Is David Warner Not Playing For Delhi Capitals In IPL 2024 Clash Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals suffer a setback as veteran opener David Warner is ruled out of their crucial IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans due to a hand injury.

Warner was struck by a delivery while attempting a ramp shot against Lucknow Super Giants' Naveen-ul-Haq on April 12. He struggled afterward and was dismissed by Yash Thakur. X-rays revealed no serious damage, but Warner's participation hinged on a fitness test Wednesday morning, according to DC head coach Ricky Ponting.

"David did have an X-ray after the last game," Ponting said. "It came back clear, but there's significant swelling around his left-hand knuckle. We'll test him tomorrow and hope he's okay."

Warner has struggled this IPL season, scoring only 166 runs in six matches with an average of 27.67 and a strike rate of 138.33. His form mirrors DC's, who despite a win over LSG, remain in the IPL standings' lower half.

DC Lineup:

DC hasn't made many changes to their starting lineup. After winning the toss, captain Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first. All-rounder Sumit Kumar replaced Warner in the XI. However, this is likely only for the first innings. When DC bats, a bowler will likely make way for either Abishek Porel or Kumar Kushagra as the Impact Player.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI):

  • Prithvi Shaw
  • Jake Fraser-McGurk
  • Tristan Stubbs
  • Shai Hope
  • Rishabh Pant (w/c)
  • Axar Patel
  • Sumit Kumar
  • Kuldeep Yadav
  • Ishant Sharma
  • Mukesh Kumar
  • Khaleel Ahmed

Impact Subs:

  • Abishek Porel
  • Lizaad Williams
  • Kumar Kushagra
  • Praveen Dubey
  • Lalit Yadav
