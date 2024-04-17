Explained: Why Is David Warner Not Playing For Delhi Capitals In IPL 2024 Clash Gujarat Titans

Delhi Capitals suffer a setback as veteran opener David Warner is ruled out of their crucial IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans due to a hand injury.
Warner was struck by a delivery while attempting a ramp shot against Lucknow Super Giants' Naveen-ul-Haq on April 12. He struggled afterward and was dismissed by Yash Thakur. X-rays revealed no serious damage, but Warner's participation hinged on a fitness test Wednesday morning, according to DC head coach Ricky Ponting.
"David did have an X-ray after the last game," Ponting said. "It came back clear, but there's significant swelling around his left-hand knuckle. We'll test him tomorrow and hope he's okay."
Warner has struggled this IPL season, scoring only 166 runs in six matches with an average of 27.67 and a strike rate of 138.33. His form mirrors DC's, who despite a win over LSG, remain in the IPL standings' lower half.
DC Lineup:
DC hasn't made many changes to their starting lineup. After winning the toss, captain Rishabh Pant opted to bowl first. All-rounder Sumit Kumar replaced Warner in the XI. However, this is likely only for the first innings. When DC bats, a bowler will likely make way for either Abishek Porel or Kumar Kushagra as the Impact Player.
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI):
- Prithvi Shaw
- Jake Fraser-McGurk
- Tristan Stubbs
- Shai Hope
- Rishabh Pant (w/c)
- Axar Patel
- Sumit Kumar
- Kuldeep Yadav
- Ishant Sharma
- Mukesh Kumar
- Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Subs:
- Abishek Porel
- Lizaad Williams
- Kumar Kushagra
- Praveen Dubey
- Lalit Yadav