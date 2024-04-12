David Warner Gets Bowled in Bizarre Fashion During LSG vs DC IPL 2024 Match (Watch Video)

Delhi Capitals opener David Warner was dismissed in a bizarre fashion during their IPL clash against the Lucknow Super Giants at Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday, April 12th.

Chasing 168, Prithvi Shaw got DC off to a decent start, while Warner struggled at the other end. The left-handed batter was hampered by a blow to his hand after attempting a lap shot off Naveen-ul-Haq's bowling. Trainers attended to him before the fourth over to strap his left hand.

Clearly in pain, Warner attempted a trademark lap shot off Yash Thakur's first ball. Cramped for room, he made awkward contact, lobbing the ball onto the stumps as he tried to fend it away. Warner scored only eight runs off nine deliveries with one four.

The veteran opener failed to reach double digits for the first time this season. His other scores haven't been impressive either. He had 29 runs in DC's opener against PBKS and followed it with scores of 50 and 51. But in the last three matches, he has managed only 36 runs.

Warner's struggles put pressure on the rest of the batting unit, already facing challenges. DC were reduced to 24-1 in the fourth over after his dismissal. The run chase took another blow when Prithvi Shaw holed out to deep midwicket off Ravi Bishnoi, with Nicholas Pooran taking a brilliant catch.

DC debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk's explosive start was halted by spin, while skipper Rishabh Pant joined the crease. At the time of writing, DC are 100-2 after 12 overs.