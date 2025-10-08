Australia vs Pakistan LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch AUS-W vs PAK-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 9

Australia Women’s National Cricket Team vs Pakistan Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming: Pakistan Women won the toss and chose to bowl first against Australia in the ninth match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, October 8, 2025. Australia’s previous fixture against Sri Lanka was washed out due to bad weather. The five-time champions began their campaign with a comfortable win over New Zealand and will look to maintain their strong record against Pakistan. Pakistan, on the other hand is still searching for its first win after back-to-back losses to Bangladesh and India. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network channels in India and streamed on the JioHotstar app and website.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Live Streaming Info

Fixture: Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Date: Wednesday, October 8

Wednesday, October 8 Time: 3:00 PM (IST)

3:00 PM (IST) Venue: R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Live telecast: Star Sports Network

Star Sports Network Live streaming: JioHotstar

Pakistan made one change to their playing XI, while Australia made two. Pakistan captain Fatima Sana said the conditions favour spinners and the pitch looks very dry. "Going to bowl first. Conditions suit spinners and pitch looks very dry. Will try to execute better plans today. Aliya Riaz is out and Eyman Fatima is in. She's a powerhitter," she said after winning the toss.

Australia captain Alyssa Healy said she was looking forward to batting. "Was looking to have a bat anyway. Two changes: Wareham and Schutt back in. Darcie Brown and Molineux out. We knew Soph was going to have to be managed throughout the tournament," Healy said.

Australia Women vs Pakistan Playing XIs

Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Muneeba Ali, Sidra Amin, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Eyman Fatima, Fatima Sana(c), Sidra Nawaz(w), Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Nashra Sandhu, Diana Baig

Australia Women (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt