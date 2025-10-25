Australia vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today's AUS-W vs SA-W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Match 26

South Africa Women’s National Cricket Team vs Australia Women’s National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Cricket Streaming Details: Australia Women won the toss and opted to bowl in the 26th match of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 against South Africa at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Saturday, October 25, 2025. Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals, but the match will decide the top spot in the points table. Both teams have already qualified for the semifinals, but the match will decide the top spot in the points table. Fans can watch the live telecast on the Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Australia Women vs South Africa Women Live Streaming Info

Match: Australia vs South Africa, Women’s ODI World Cup 2025

Date: Saturday, October 25, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Holkar Stadium, Indore

Live Telecast: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

Australia vs South Africa Playing XIs

South Africa Women (Playing XI): Laura Wolvaardt(c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Annerie Dercksen, Marizanne Kapp, Sinalo Jafta(w), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia Women (Playing XI): Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Beth Mooney(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath(c), Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt