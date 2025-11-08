Australia Wins Toss, Elects to Bowl First in 5th T20I at The Gabba; Rinku Singh in India’s Playing XI

India National Cricket Team vs Australian Men’s Cricket Team: Australia won the toss and decided to field first in the fifth T20I of the India tour of Australia 2025 at The Gabba in Brisbane on Saturday, November 8, 2025. The match will decide the series result. India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, will look to sign off with a win after defending a solid total in the previous game. Australia will aim to level the series and avoid a home loss.

Australia captain Mitchell Marsh said the decision to bowl was based on the conditions at The Gabba. "Going to bowl first. Looks a good surface, always great to come here and play at this great stadium. Certainly a chance to draw the series. Lots to play for. Both teams have played some great cricket. Was bit of an indifferent surface. India bowled superbly. Different conditions tonight. No changes," Marsh said after winning the toss.

India captain Suryakumar Yadav said the team is focused on expressing itself with the bat. "Until you're winning the game and losing the toss, it's fine. Want to go out and express ourselves. Always good to understand what the team's goal is. All batters realised it wasn't a 200 wicket. All boxes ticked in the last game, just want to continue the same. Always good to win bilaterals. At the same time, what combination you want is more important. Other than openers, this is one format where everyone has to be flexible with batting positions. One change - Tilak is resting, Rinku comes in," SKY said.

Australia vs India 5th Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa