Australia's Josh Hazlewood completes 400 international wickets

Manchester [UK], July 22 : Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood completed his 400 international wickets on Friday.

The pacer accomplished this milestone during Australia's fourth Ashes Test against England in Manchester.

In England's first innings, Hazlewood bowled 27 overs and he ended up with five wickets, giving away 126 runs at an economy rate of 4.70. He took important wickets of Joe Root, Harry Brook an also cleaned Chris Woakes, Mark Wood and Stuart Broad.

In 172 international appearances for Australia, Hazlewood has taken 401 wickets at an average of 25.10, with the best figures of 6/52. He has 13 five-wicket hauls in international cricket. He is the 11th highest wicket-taker of all time for Aussies.

In 62 Tests, the pacer has taken 235 wickets at an average of 26.04, with best figures of 6/67 and a total of 10 five-wicket hauls. He has played 69 ODIs, taking 108 wickets at an average of 25.61, with the best figures of 6/52. He has a four-wicket haul and three five-wicket hauls in ODIs.

He has also picked up 58 wickets in 41 T20Is, with the best figures of 4/12.

Coming to the match, Australia ended their day at 113/4, with Marnus Labuschagne (44*) and Mitchell Marsh (1*) unbeaten. They trail England by 162 runs.

Earlier, in reply to Australia's 317 in first innings, England had scored 592 runs in their first innings.

Australia became victim of some heavy hitting from host's top seven batters. Zak Crawley (189 in 182 balls, with 21 fours and three sixes) led the attack with his maiden Ashes ton. Moeen Ali (54 in 82 balls, with seven fours), Joe Root (84 in 95 balls with eight fours and a six), Harry Brook (61 in 100 balls, with five fours), skipper Ben Stokes (51 in 74 balls with five fours) and Jonny Bairstow (99* in 81 balls with 10 fours and four sixes) played impactful knocks.

Besides Hazlewood's fifer, Mitchell Starc and Cameron Green took two wickets each while Pat Cummins got one.

After opting to field first, England bundled out Australia for 317 in the first innings.

Marnus Labuschagne (51), Mitchell Marsh (51), Steve Smith (41), Travis Head (48) and Mitchell Starc (36) played some vital knocks for Aussies.

Chris Woakes (5/62), Stuart Broad (2/68) and James Anderson (1/51) impressed with the ball for England.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor