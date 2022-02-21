Avishka Fernando suffers knee injury ruled out for three months from professional cricket

Sri Lankan top order batter Avishka Fernando has been ruled out for up to three months after busting his knee on the current tour of Australia where his team is still struggling to win a match, down 0-4 in the five-match T20 series.Fernando himself could not make headway in the batting and played in the first two games before suffering what is reported to be a “serious knee injury” during practices.

A Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) official said Avishka Fernando may have to stay back in Australia after the tour to undergo surgery that will effectively put him out of a series against India later this month and a subsequent home tour by Pakistan in May. Avishka has struggled to make an impact in the shortest format, having scored 331 runs at an average of just 12.25 in T20Is. The right-handed batter averaged 5.50 in the T20Is in Australia and is yet to crack a fifty in that format