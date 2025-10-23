Axar Patel Produces Stunning Delivery to Dismiss Matt Renshaw During India vs Australia 2nd ODI in Adelaide (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: India’s left-arm spinner Axar Patel claimed the wicket of Australia’s Matt Renshaw in the second ODI of the three-match series at Adelaide Oval on Thursday, October 23, 2025. The dismissal came on the fourth ball of the 22nd over. Axar bowled a loopy delivery that drew Renshaw out of the crease. The ball drifted past the outside edge and hit the middle and leg stumps.

Renshaw, who made his debut in the Perth ODI, scored 30 off 30 balls and looked set to add valuable runs for Australia. He had shared a half-century partnership with Matt Short before Patel was introduced into the attack.

Earlier, India posted 264 for 9 in their 50 overs. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were dismissed cheaply for 9 and 0. Rohit Sharma top-scored with 73 while Shreyas Iyer made 61. Axar Patel added 44, and Harshit Rana remained unbeaten on 24.

In Australia’s reply, openers Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head started cautiously, scoring 11 runs in five overs. Arshdeep Singh dismissed Marsh for 11 in the eighth over. Head fell soon after for 28 to Harshit Rana. Matthew Short and Matt Renshaw then added 55 for the third wicket before Renshaw was dismissed by Axar.

First Innings Scorecard: India 264/9 (Rohit Sharma 73, Shreyas Iyer 61; Adam Zampa 4/60). Vs Australia.

Teams:

Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Matthew Short, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey(w), Cooper Connolly, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill(c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, KL Rahul(w), Washington Sundar, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj.