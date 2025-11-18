Babar Azam Falls for Duck in Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20I Tri-Series 2025 Match in Rawalpindi

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Zimbabwe National Cricket Team Match: Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam was dismissed for a duck in the opening match of the T20I tri-series against Zimbabwe on Tuesday at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Chasing 148, Pakistan needed stability after an early loss of Sahibzada Farhan, but Babar’s innings ended quickly. Brad Evans trapped Babar lbw with a sharp in-seamer that moved back into the right-hander. Babar misjudged the line and the ball struck his pad in front of leg stump. Pakistan reviewed the decision, but the on-field call was upheld.

Ducks in T20I cricket:



Babar Azam: 3 (In last 6 Inns)

Shoaib Malik: 2 (In whole career)

The dismissal added to Babar’s recent struggles in T20Is. He now has nine ducks, one short of Pakistan’s record held by Saim Ayub and Umar Akmal with ten each. Shahid Afridi has eight ducks. Babar has recorded three ducks in his last six T20I innings.

Babar returned to T20Is in the series against South Africa with a duck but recovered with a match-winning half-century in the decider. He also scored a century in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, his first in 803 days. Despite those performances, his start in the tri-series has been disappointing.