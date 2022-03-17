Babar Azam praises Mohammad Rizwan for his performance against Aus in 2nd Test

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam praised his fellow batter Mohammad Rizwan for his fiery performance which helped their team in ending the second Test against Australia in a draw.

The action in the second Test went into the final over of the match, where Pakistan managed to draw the game with Mohammad Rizwan batting out till the end to see his team through.

"The plan was to bat session-by-session and build partnerships. It was a team effort, as others (Shafique and Rizwan) chipped in with useful contributions too. We took the onus and the main focus was to build partnerships right throughout the day," said Babar Azam after the final day ended.

"Rizwan was outstanding as he saved the Test for us eventually. We wanted to continue to bat in the same way (after the tea break) and we tried to be positive and play our shots. The team needed this knock, so I tried to bat for as long as I could," he added.

Babar Azam played an extraordinary knock of 196 as Pakistan managed to grind out an epic draw against Australia on the final day of the second Test in Karachi after batting through 171.4 overs to ensure the series remained deadlocked.

Both teams walked away with four points each in the WTC standings and continue to occupy the top two spots.

( With inputs from ANI )

