BAN-A vs AFG-A LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 8 in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Afghanistan National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh A won the toss and chose to bowl against Afghanistan A in the eighth match of the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Monday, November 17, 2025. Both teams are seeking to qualify for the semifinals. Pakistan A have already secured a semifinal spot after winning their first two Group A matches. Bangladesh A and Sri Lanka A have won one match each from Group B. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Match: Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Date: Monday, November 17, 2025

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Toss: 7.30 AM IST

Match Start: 8:00 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Bangladesh A vs Afghanistan A Playing XIs

Afghanistan A (Playing XI): Imran Mir, Sediqullah Atal, Darwish Rasooli(c), Farmanullah Safi, Ijaz Ahmad Ahmadzai, Noor ul Rahman(w), Nangeyalia Kharote, Qais Ahmad, Abdullah Ahmadzai, Bilal Sami, AM Ghazanfar

Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Habibur Rahman Sohan, Jishan Alam, Zawad Abrar, Akbar Ali(c), Yasir Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Rakibul Hasan, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain