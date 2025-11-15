BAN-A vs HK LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 3 in India

BAN-A vs HK LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 3 in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh A won the toss and chose to bowl in their third Group A match against Hong Kong in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Bangladesh ‘A’ and Hong Kong are in Group A alongside Afghanistan ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Live Streaming Info

  • Match: Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

  • Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

  • Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

  • Toss: 11:30 AM IST

  • Match Start: 12:00 PM IST

  • Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

  • Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Playing XIs 

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Yasim Murtaza(c), Zeeshan Ali(w), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Shiv Mathur, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Nasrulla Rana

Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Habibur Rahman Sohan, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Akbar Ali(c), Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Zawad Abrar, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain

