BAN-A vs HK LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 Match 3 in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Hong Kong National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Bangladesh A won the toss and chose to bowl in their third Group A match against Hong Kong in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025 at West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday, November 15, 2025. Bangladesh ‘A’ and Hong Kong are in Group A alongside Afghanistan ‘A’ and Sri Lanka ‘A’. The live telecast of the match is available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans can also stream the match live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Akbar Ali opts to bowl under the bright Doha sun! With a stacked attack at his command, can the Tigers land the first punch? Or will Nizakat & Co. come out blazing? 🙌 #DPWorldAsiaCupRisingStars2025#BANvHK#ACCpic.twitter.com/VVbB5AaEvK — AsianCricketCouncil (@ACCMedia1) November 15, 2025

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Live Streaming Info

Match: Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong, ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025

Date: Saturday, November 15, 2025

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Toss: 11:30 AM IST

Match Start: 12:00 PM IST

Live Telecast: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app and website

Bangladesh A vs Hong Kong Playing XIs

Hong Kong (Playing XI): Yasim Murtaza(c), Zeeshan Ali(w), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Anshuman Rath, Ehsan Khan, Shiv Mathur, Aizaz Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Nasrulla Rana

Bangladesh A (Playing XI): Habibur Rahman Sohan, Yasir Ali, Jishan Alam, Akbar Ali(c), Rakibul Hasan, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), SM Meherob, Abu Hider Rony, Zawad Abrar, Ripon Mondol, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain