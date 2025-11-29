BAN vs IRE 2nd T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Ireland Match in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match Scorecard Live Streaming Details: Ireland won the toss and opted to bat in the second T20I against Bangladesh at the Bir Shreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Saturday, November 29, 2025. After defeat in the first T20I, Bangladesh will aim to bounce back in the three-match series. Ireland will look to maintain their momentum and try to win the series ahead of next year’s T20 World Cup. The live telecast of the match is not available in India. However, fans can watch it live on the Fancode app and website.

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I Live Streaming Info

Venue: Bir Shreshto Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chattogram

Date: Saturday, November 29, 2025

Match Start Time: 5:30 p.m. IST

Toss Timing: 5:00 p.m. IST

Live Streaming in India: Fancode app and website

Telecast in India: Not available

Bangladesh vs Ireland 2nd T20I Playing XIs

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Benjamin Calitz, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Joshua Little

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Nurul Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin