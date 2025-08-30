BAN vs NED 1st T20I LIVE Cricket Streaming: When and Where to Watch Today’s Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match in India

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Netherlands National Cricket Team Match Scorecard: Bangladesh won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Netherlands in the opening T20I of the three-match series on Saturday, August 30, 2025, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. Bangladesh come into the series with strong momentum after back-to-back wins against Sri Lanka and Pakistan. Skipper Litton Das will look to extend that run and start the final series before the Asia Cup with a victory. The home side has enjoyed a strong record in recent matches played in Bangladesh.

The Netherlands, on the other hand, will look to challenge Bangladesh in spin-friendly conditions. A win in the opening match would give the visitors an early lead and send a strong message in this short series.

The Bangladesh vs Netherlands T20I series will not be shown on television in India, as no Indian broadcaster has the rights for Bangladesh’s home matches. The match will be available for live streaming on the Fancode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription plan to access the coverage.

BAN vs NED 1st T20I – Match Details

Date: Saturday, August 30

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet

Time: 5:30 PM IST (Toss at 5:00 PM IST)

Live Telecast in India: Not available on television

Live Streaming in India: FanCode app and website (subscription required)

Bangladesh vs Netherlands, 1st T20I Playing XIs

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(w/c), Noah Croes, Shariz Ahmad, Kyle Klein, Tim Pringle, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Daniel Doram

Orange XI 🧡



Want to watch the game live?

Here are the broadcasters:

Here are the broadcasters:



🇧🇩 (TV) - T Sports & Nagorik TV

🇧🇩 (OTT) - Tapmad

🇵🇰 - Tapmad

🇮🇳 - Fancode

🌎 - Rest of the world - T Sports YouTube Channel



— Cricket🏏Netherlands (@KNCBcricket) August 30, 2025

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das(w/c), Saif Hassan, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam