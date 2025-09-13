BAN vs SL 2025 Live Streaming: Head-to-Head Record, When and Where to Watch Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup Clash

Two Asian rivals, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from Group B will clash in the fifth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE. Defending champions Sri Lanka will begin their campaign against Bangladesh today (September 13). Having already secured a win against Hong Kong, Bangladesh will be looking to register a second victory and strengthen their chances of qualifying for the Super Four stage. Here’s everything you need to know about the live streaming details, as well as the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Matches between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are often filled with intensity, sledging, and high drama. Over the years, Bangladesh have pulled off some memorable victories against Sri Lanka, challenging their dominance and adding spice to the rivalry.

The contest between the two sides grew fiercer after the infamous “Naagin Dance” episode during the 2018 Nidahas Trophy. After Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka in the semi-final at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, their players celebrated with the naagin dance, sparking heated reactions. Sri Lanka took revenge in the 2022 Asia Cup, defeating Bangladesh in Dubai and mocking them with the same celebration. This has since become a symbol of the “Tiger vs Lion” rivalry, and fans are eager to see who will pull off the dance this time.

Head-to-Head Record

In the Asia Cup, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have faced each other 17 times. Sri Lanka dominate the record, winning 14 of those matches, while Bangladesh have managed just 3 victories.

In international T20s overall, Sri Lanka also hold the edge. Out of 20 encounters, they have won 12 times, while Bangladesh have claimed 8 wins. Despite this, Sri Lanka are unlikely to take the Tigers lightly given Bangladesh’s ability to cause upsets.

Live Streaming and Telecast Details

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game begins at 8 pm IST.

TV Broadcast: Sony Sports Network

Online Streaming: SonyLIV app and website

Updates: LokmatTimes.com will also provide match updates.