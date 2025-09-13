BAN vs SL, Asia Cup 2025: Probable Playing XI, Pitch Report and Weather Update

Today marks the fifth match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, just a day before the high-voltage clash between arch-rivals India and Pakistan. Group B teams—Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka—are considered evenly matched and unpredictable, with a history of upsetting stronger sides in major tournaments.

Bangladesh have already registered a seven-wicket win against Hong Kong. Now, the Bengal Tigers are set to face Sri Lanka at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi today (September 13). Riding on their first-match momentum, Litton Das and his men will aim to secure another victory and move closer to booking a spot in the Super Fours.

Meanwhile, this will be Sri Lanka’s opening game of the Asia Cup 2025. The reigning champions of the 2022 T20 Asia Cup will be eager to begin their title defence with a strong performance against a confident Bangladesh side. As one of the top contenders for the trophy, the Lankans will look to stamp their authority early.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Playing XI

Bangladesh Probable XI: Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c & wk), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Charith Asalanka (c), Kusal Mendis (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2025 Weather Report

According to the weather department, there is no forecast of rainfall during match hours in Abu Dhabi. The temperature is expected to hover around 34°C. Although this will be the lowest temperature of the day, the excessive heat and dry conditions will continue to challenge the players.

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2025 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi looks dry, with cracks already opening up. Both the Afghanistan vs Hong Kong and Bangladesh vs Hong Kong matches were played here, and on both occasions, Hong Kong failed to pose a challenge to their opponents. So far, the toss has not played a decisive role on this surface. The wicket has not been a batting paradise, but it hasn’t offered much to the bowlers either, keeping the balance between the two sides.