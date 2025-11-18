Bangladesh Announce New Vice-Captains in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: November 18, 2025 21:40 IST2025-11-18T21:40:01+5:302025-11-18T21:40:45+5:30

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has made changes to its leadership group across formats. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Saif Hassan have been appointed vice-captains in Test, ODI and T20I cricket respectively.

Hasan Miraz will serve as deputy to Najmul Hossain Shanto in the red-ball side. Shanto will continue as Test captain at least until the end of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Bangladesh lead their ongoing Test series against Ireland 1-0 after an innings and 47-run win. The second Test will begin on November 19 in Dhaka.

In ODIs, the roles are reversed. Shanto will be vice-captain to Hasan Miraz, who was named ODI captain in June for a one-year term.

In T20Is, opening batter Saif Hassan has been appointed deputy to Litton Das. Hassan has impressed in 18 T20I matches with four half-century contributions. Das was named T20I captain in May and will lead Bangladesh into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

Bangladesh will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland starting November 27 after the conclusion of their Test series.

