Bangladesh Announce New Vice-Captains in Tests, ODIs and T20Is

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has made changes to its leadership group across formats. Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto and Saif Hassan have been appointed vice-captains in Test, ODI and T20I cricket respectively.

Hasan Miraz will serve as deputy to Najmul Hossain Shanto in the red-ball side. Shanto will continue as Test captain at least until the end of the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship cycle. Bangladesh lead their ongoing Test series against Ireland 1-0 after an innings and 47-run win. The second Test will begin on November 19 in Dhaka.

In ODIs, the roles are reversed. Shanto will be vice-captain to Hasan Miraz, who was named ODI captain in June for a one-year term.

In T20Is, opening batter Saif Hassan has been appointed deputy to Litton Das. Hassan has impressed in 18 T20I matches with four half-century contributions. Das was named T20I captain in May and will lead Bangladesh into the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

Bangladesh will play a three-match T20I series against Ireland starting November 27 after the conclusion of their Test series.