Bangladesh faces major challenge ahead of World Cup 2023

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 19 : Bangladesh cricket team are trying to figure out an important piece of the puzzle ahead of the upcoming ICC Cricket Men's World Cup 2023 which will be played in India.

Bangladesh were a revelation in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup Super League where they finished third in the standings with 155 points, the same as England in second but they ended up behind on net run-rate.

The Tigers have momentum on their side in the 50-over format after their recent success against Ireland, Bangladesh looks well placed for a big run at the World Cup in conditions that will be similar to their home.

The Tigers are set to play against Afghanistan in an all-format tour at home, which will be a three-match ODI series. The Asia Cup in September too will act as a rehearsal for the major challenge that lies ahead of them - the World Cup.

BCB president Nazmul Hassan spoke about the multiple possible compositions, including the possible inclusion of Mahmudullah, who was missing from the home and away ODI series against Ireland in March and May respectively.

"If we want to play with five bowlers, we will be playing an extra batter," Hassan said. "[Yasir Ali] Rabbi is currently in the squad. The likes of Afif [Hossain], Mahmudullah and Mosaddek [Hossain] aren't in the squad, but they can be picked at any point," Hassan said as quoted by ICC.

"We will need an all-rounder in case we are playing five bowlers. Ultimately I don't know what Nannu [Abedin] will do, I am just saying from myself."

Bangladesh's top six consists of captain Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan - picking themselves, there could be a dilemma for a batting all-rounder spot depending on the composition.

"There's no guarantee for anyone who will be in the squad that he will play in the eleven. Afif and Mahmudullah can make it to the team for their batting. Yasir hasn't done much after returning from injury."

"Afif and Mosaddek are ahead in bowling, and so is Mahmudullah. Afif is the better fielder among them [followed by] Mosaddek and then [Mahmudullah] Riyad," Hassan added.

Nazmul Hassan has also opened up on the possible bowling options and combinations for the World Cup, suggesting that Bangladesh might go pace-heavy with three or even four fast-bowling options.

"They are likely to pick three pacers so any three among Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain and Mustafizur [Rahman] will play."

They are unlikely to play anything less than five bowlers in the World Cup. They may even take four pacers in the line-up. They will also need an extra spinner," Hassan concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor