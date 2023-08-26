"Bangladesh not looking at Asia Cup as preparatory event for the CWC 2023": Shakib Al Hasan

Dhaka [Bangladesh], August 26 : Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan said that his side is not looking at the Asia Cup as a preparatory event for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

The Tigers have had a mixed run in the ODI format over the last year or so. In the 2022/23 season, they won the ODI series against India (2-1) and Ireland (2-0) at home, and lost the series against England by a narrow margin of 1-2, as per ICC.

In the ongoing season, they won 2-0 against Ireland away from home before being humbled by a spirited Afghanistan side (2-1) at home. Further, they were rocked by former skipper Tamim Iqbal quitting the sport in July before making a U-turn, and then quitting the ODI captaincy due to a back injury in August.

Veteran all-rounder Shakib was eventually named as the captain.

Speaking to the reporters for the first time alongside coach Chandika Hathurusingha, Shakib spoke at length about his team’s strategy ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

He stated that Bangladesh was looking at the Asia Cup and the World Cup as two different tournaments, adding that good or bad form in the former would not necessarily imply a good or bad showing in the latter.

"You cannot think of the World Cup with the Asia Cup because they are two different tournaments," Shakib said, according to ICC.

"Yes, if we can do well and develop as a good team in the Asia Cup, in that case, we have some good chance to do well in the World Cup and from that point of view Asia Cup is important. But it is not like if we do badly in the Asia Cup will imply that there is no chance for us in the World Cup nor if we do great will suggest that our chances in the World Cup will increase substantially," he added.

Hasan also said that the side would begin looking at the World Cup only after the Asia Cup had concluded.

"Now the whole plan is based on the Asia Cup and the team is prepared accordingly. When we finish the Asia Cup, the World Cup will come and we will think about it at that point of time. Now we are thinking only about Asia Cup and more precisely we are only thinking about Afghanistan, Sri Lanka game," said the all-rounder.

Bangladesh coach Hathurusingha was in agreement with Shakib.

"Definitely, our aim is to qualify for the second round first. We are playing in Sri Lanka against Sri Lanka. They are a very good team at home. And then, we are playing Afghanistan in Pakistan and lately, they played here and they won the series. So, there are big challenges but we are up for it," said the coach.

Bangladesh begin their campaign in the Asia Cup against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on August 31.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor