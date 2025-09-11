Bangladesh vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup 2025: Likely Playing XI, Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Other Stats

Bangladesh to take on Hong Kong at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE, in the third match of the Asia Cup 2025, match number three and the second game of group B, which also consists of Afghanistan and Sri Lanka. The Bengal Tigers are in good momentum as they recently won T20i series against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands ahead of the Asia Cup campaign and are one of the favourites for some fans to qualify for the Super 4 from defending Group B.

On the other side, if we look at Hong Kong, they debuted the tournament with a big disappointment after they lost to Afghanistan. However, the team is confident and looks forward to their fresh start against Bangladesh today as they believe in their chances.

Looking at the Hong Kong vs Bangladesh head-to-head statistics from the previous matches, both Asian teams have met only once in T20Is, back in 2014, when Hong Kong registered a crucial two-wicket win in the match.

Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Playing XI

Bangladesh playing 11 (Likely): Parvez Hossain, Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Tanzim Sakib.

Hong Kong playing 11 (Likely): Zeeshan Ali (wk), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Challu, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Kinchit Shah, Yasim Murtaza (c), Ayush Shukla, Ateeq Iqbal, Ehsan Khan.

Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast

According to the weather department, it will be dry weather, no clouds and rain on Thursday during the match hours of Bangladesh vs Hong Kong in Abu Dhabi. The maximum temperature is likely to remain 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is predicted to be 32 degrees Celsius.

Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

It will help the baller at the initial stage of the game, while reports suggest that choosing to bat first gives the team a good total. However, T20i games are always unpredictable, where toss and pitches don't matter much.

Meanwhile, as per the Sheikh Zayed cricket Stadium pitch behaviour in previous matches, both teams go for bowl first after winning the toss to post a big total on the board and create pressure on the opposite team in the second inning.

Spinners may get help in the middle overs as the pitch looks slow, considering the ball might have grip on the surface. The dimension of the playing area is big as usual, spinners can use it to their advantage. As per the prediction, 160 to 185 can be a good total on this pitch for the team to defend in the second innings and to challenge the opposition.