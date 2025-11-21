Bangladesh vs Ireland Test Match Halted After Earthquake Tremors Hit Stadium in Dhaka, Video Surfaces

Bangladesh National Cricket Team vs Ireland National Cricket Team Match: A brief earthquake stopped play during the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Ireland at the Sher e Bangla Stadium in Mirpur on Friday, November 21, 2025. The match was halted for a few minutes after tremors were felt in Dhaka and several parts of the country on Friday morning. Play was interrupted in the morning session of Day 3. Ireland were 165 for five in their second innings when the quake struck. Umpires stopped the action and players from both sides moved toward the centre of the field. Fans left their seats and shifted to open areas. Some walked out of the venue. Dressing rooms were cleared, and media members left the press box as a safety measure.

Cricket Ireland posted the update on X and said play had stopped due to a minor tremor.

Goodness. Play has stopped here due to a minor tremor / earthquake. — Cricket Ireland (@cricketireland) November 21, 2025

ICC Asia Cricket also shared a short video that showed players looking around in confusion as the vibrations passed through the stadium. The post said it hoped everyone was safe.

Strong earthquake in Bangladesh, hope everyone is safe. 🇧🇩 pic.twitter.com/VZ4QwbS9qm — ICC Asia Cricket (@ICCAsiaCricket) November 21, 2025

Reports said the quake measured about 5.5 on the Richter scale. Its centre was near Madhabdi, around 40 kilometres from Dhaka. Tremors were felt in parts of West Bengal and in areas of northeast India. The pause in play lasted only a short while. Officials carried out basic safety checks before allowing the match to continue. Commentators said the commentary box also felt the vibrations.

According to the reports, the USGS said the quake hit at 10:08 am IST. Tremors reached Dhaka at about 10:40 am. The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said a 5.7 magnitude quake had been felt in Dhaka on Friday morning.