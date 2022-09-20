Barbados Royals confirm play-offs spot in CPL

Barbados Royals confirmed their spot in the playoffs of the 2022 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) with a 26-run win against the Guyana Amazon Warriors. The match was reduced to 16 overs.

In the other match, St Lucia Kings beat Trinbago Knight Riders by one run to strengthen their chances of the final four placement for play-offs.

As of now, Barbados have 14 points from eight matches, while St Lucia and Jamaica Tallawahs have eight points each, though St. Lucia are better in terms of Net Run Rate (NRR) and Trinbago Knight Riders are lying fourth with seven points and St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots are fifth with six points. Guyana Amazon Warriors are at the bottom with three points.

The Amazon Warriors won the toss and opted to field first and that proved to be a good decision. Taking wickets at regular intervals with the Amazon Warriors made it difficult for the Royals to negotiate the conditions. Only a late order rally from Jason Holder and Mujeeb Ur Rahman ensured the Royals ended with a reasonable total of 107/6.

However, that total proved more than enough as the Royals' bowling attack was excellent and tight led by Mujeeb and Rahkeem Cornwall they ensured the run rate became untenable as the Royals cruised to victory.

On a low and slow track, Guyana Amazon Warriors' spinners imposed themselves on the game taking all six wickets to fall in the Barbados Royals innings. Having reduced the Royals to 62/5 when the rain delay came, Imran Tahir removed David Miller immediately after the restart but Jason Holder and Mujeeb Ur Rahman compiled a 39-run partnership off 16 balls to give the Royals a total to defend.

It seemed Amazon Warriors might have an advantage, but Mujeeb ur Rahman and Rahkeem Cornwall produced spell-binding bowling in the first four overs to restrict the Warriors to 12 runs for the loss of one wicket. The Amazon Warriors couldn't get going and in the end, the game became an easy victory for the Royals.

Brief scores: Barbados Royals 107/6 in 16 overs (Jason Holder 40 not out, Rahkeem Cornwall 20, Chandrapaul Hemraj 3/15, Junior Sinclair 2/15) beat Guyana Amazon Warriors 81/9 in 16 overs (Odean Smith 15, Rahkeem Cornwall 2/12, Ramon Simmonds 2/21, Obed McCoy 2/24) by 26 runs (DLS - match reduced to 16 overs).

Player of the match: Jason Holder.

( With inputs from ANI )

