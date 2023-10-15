World Cup 2023: Defending champions England suffer shock defeat against Afghanistan

Afghanistan registered a comprehensive win against defending champions England in Delhi. Chasing 285 runs, England lost wickets at regular intervals. The spin trio of Mujeeb Ur Rahman Mohammad Nabi and Rashid Khan scalped 8 wickets between them with pacers sharing a wicket each.

Earlier, top knocks from Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ikram Alikhil propelled Afghanistan to 284. Gurbaz smashed 80 runs while Ikram hit 58. Mujeeb Ur Rehman also played a crucial knock of 28 off 16 balls. For England, Adil Rashid was the pick of the bowlers as he took three wickets.Liam Livingstone returned with one scalp but was the most economical among the England bowlers, leaking just 33 runs in his full quota of overs. The pace trio of Woakes, Topley and Wood leaked quite a few runs which in the end proved decisive in the final result.