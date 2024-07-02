BatJili, the premium sports apparel platform, has announced its sponsorship deal with Galle Marvels for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 season, commencing on July 1, 2024.

As the principal sponsor, BatJili aims to promote cricket and create an engaging sports environment. This partnership underscores BatJili's commitment to supporting domestic cricket growth in Sri Lanka.

The spokesperson for Galle Marvels welcomed the collaboration, stating, "We’re delighted to welcome BatJili as our principal sponsor. Partnering with a premium sports apparel company that shares our community values is exciting. We look forward to a long and successful partnership."

A spokesperson from BatJili added, "We are thrilled to partner with Galle Marvels for the LPL 2024 season. As a new, premium sports apparel platform, we aim to elevate this partnership. Being the principal sponsor of Galle Marvels is a great pride for us. We extend our best wishes for the upcoming season."

BatJili is the go-to platform for cricket fans seeking premium sports apparel. With BatJili as the title sponsor, Galle Marvels' gear and apparel will soon be available on BatJili.com. Fans can elevate their style and show support for Galle Marvels in the LPL 2024 with BatJili's premium sports apparel.