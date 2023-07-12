‘It'll be exciting to work with Babar Azam,’ says Colombo Strikers' head coach Simon

Colombo, July 12 The Colombo Strikers are set to make their debut in the Lanka Premier League, which will be played from July 30 to August 20.

The franchise's Head Coach Simon Helmot expressed that he is looking forward to working with Pakistan superstar Babar Azam during a virtual press conference on Tuesday, "We have a well-balanced squad. Sagar and the team did a great job on Auction day. It'll be exciting to work with Babar Azam. There are quite a few youngsters in our group. The next challenge for us will be to do the job on match day. We'll be looking to set the tone in our first match."

Helmot further added that the LPL will have an impact on the players at the grassroots level in Sri Lanka, "The tournament is certainly an advantage for the young players. It'll be great for the young bowlers to work with someone like Chaminda Vaas. The competition will also motivate players at the grassroots level to try and find a place in one of the LPL teams."

Meanwhile, Colombo Strikers' Bowling Coach Chaminda Vaas expressed, "We have quite a good bowling unit, which will be led by Naseem Shah and Wahab Riaz. Matheesha Pathirana performed well in the IPL. I am looking forward to the tournament."

Vaas also said that it's important for young players to learn from international stars, "LPL has certainly had an impact on Sri Lankan cricket and the tournament has produced good cricketers for the nation. It's very important for young players to learn from international cricketers."

The Colombo Strikers team owner Sagar Khanna expressed his excitement ahead of his team's first season of LPL, "I've learned a lot by being on my journey in franchise cricket from USA to Abu Dhabi. Colombo is a big name and we wanted to acquire the team when we received the opportunity. We are really looking forward to the start of our journey in this season of LPL and are super excited and can’t wait to begin."

The Colombo Strikers will take on Jaffna Kings in their first match of the LPL on July 30, here.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor