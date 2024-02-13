'Ahlan Modi': Display of "Unity in Diversity" as Artistes Await PM Modi from Various Indian States (Watch Videos)

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 13 : In a vibrant display of "Unity in Diversity," artistes from various Indian states are gearing up for a cultural spectacle as they eagerly await the arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the diaspora event, 'Ahlan Modi' to be held at the Zayed Sports City Stadium later on Tuesday.

The stadium was filled with palpable excitement as performers from different corners of the country prepared to showcase the rich tapestry of Indian culture, ahead of the Prime Minister's address to the Indian diaspora.

Vijay, a representative from Kerala, expressed enthusiasm about presenting South Indian culture during the cultural programme. "We are eagerly waiting for PM Modi's visit. We are lucky to witness our prime minister here," he said. Kiran Raj, another artist from Kerala, echoed the sentiment, calling it a "dream come true moment" after waiting for 15 years to see the beloved Prime Minister.

Rajasthani artists, adorned in traditional Kurta Pyjama with 'Pagdi,' added a touch of regality to the occasion, chanting "Padharo Mhare Desh" to welcome PM Modi. "Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi is not a slogan but a reality for us," expressed a Rajasthani artist, proud to represent their culture.

A group of women artists, dressed in traditional Maharashtrian attire, shared their excitement about performing the 'Lezim' folk dance. They welcomed PM Modi with the resonating notes of 'Vande Mataram,' expressing their pride in showcasing their talents for the esteemed guest.

Pallavi Batake, a woman from the Marathi group, expressed her pride, stating, "It is a proud moment for me as I have got a chance to perform here for PM Modi." The event is set to feature a diverse array of performances, including the traditional Rajasthani dance 'Ghoomar,' presented by a group of women.

"As you can there is unity in diversity here. Also, I would like to thank PM Modi for approving the constitution amendment bill to provide reservations for women in Parliament. This has made us feel empowered," a Rajasthani woman artist told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Abu Dhabi on an official visit to the United Arab Emirates from February 13 to 14. He was welcomed by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the airport.

Here, the Prime Minister will also address the Indian community at a community programme in Abu Dhabi.

The enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora has been overwhelming, prompting organisers to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000.

The Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.5 million is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly 35 per cent of the country's population.

The key highlights of the event include an exhibition by over 700 cultural artists, bringing to life the vast diversity of Indian arts, and ensuring an inclusive cultural soiree.

Active participation from more than 150 Indian community groups in the event showcases India's regional diversity and the integration of thousands of blue-collar workers from across the emirates, weaving a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event.

