Close shave for former Tripura CM Deb
By IANS | Published: February 20, 2023 06:36 PM 2023-02-20T18:36:03+5:30 2023-02-20T18:45:06+5:30
Chandigarh, Feb 20 BJP Rajya Sabha member and former Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb sustained minor injuries when his car rammed into a stationary car on the GT Road in Haryana's Panipat on Monday, police said.
He was travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh for a meeting as BJP in-charge in Haryana.
The cause of the accident is not known, but media reports said a speeding truck hit Deb's car. Passersby rescued him and his driver from the badly damaged vehicle.
Deb, who sustained minor injuries, was taken to a nearby hospital.
"A car was parked on the GT road after its tyre got punctured. Deb's vehicle rammed into it," a police officer said.
