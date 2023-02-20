Postal stamp issued in memory of ex-Union minister Rao Birender Singh

Gurugram, Feb 20 A postal stamp was released to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Haryana chief minister and former Union minister late Rao Birender Singh during an event held in Gurugram on Monday.

Union Minister of State Rao Inderjit Singh and Secretary, Department of Posts, Central Government, Vineet Pandey released the stamp.

Addressing the programme, Rao Inderjit Singh said that the postal stamp issued in honour and memory of late Rao Birender Singh is part of Prime Minister Narender Modi's efforts.

"Rao Birender Singh always worked for the interests of farmers, the poor, and labourers throughout his life during his tenure in important ministries like Union Agriculture, Rural Development, Irrigation, and Civil Supplies," Rao Inderjit Singh said adding that the credit for the Ravi-Beas accord by bringing the chief ministers of Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan to a single table also goes to him.

In his greeting message, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar said that he is happy to know that a commemorative postal stamp is being issued in honour of late Rao Birender Singh.

