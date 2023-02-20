4 killed, 13 hurt in suspected firecracker blast in Indonesia

Jakarta, Feb 20 A huge explosion at a village house in Blitar city of Indonesia's East Java Province killed four and injured dozens in the area on Sunday evening, the local police said on Monday.

The victims killed in the blast were all from the same family, a father with his two children and a nephew, Blitar police chief Argo Wiyono told local media, adding that the blast also injured at least 13 villagers and damaged more than 20 houses in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

The police have suspected the explosion was caused by the firecrackers made by the father ahead of the Islamic fasting month of Ramadan.

The police have deployed a bomb squad to examine the site and called on the locals to stay away from the area while an investigation is still underway.

