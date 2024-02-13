"Long Live India-UAE Friendship": PM Modi At 'Ahlan Modi' Event In Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address at the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, conveyed a heartfelt message, stating that he had arrived to meet his family in the UAE with the message that Bharat is proud of every Indian residing there. Speaking to a gathering that greeted him with enthusiastic "Modi-Modi" slogans, he expressed the significance of the enduring friendship between India and the UAE, saying, "every heartbeat, every breath, and every voice says - Long live India-UAE friendship."

Acknowledging the historic presence of Indians from various states in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi thanked the audience for their overwhelming love and support. Grateful for being awarded the UAE's highest civilian honor, The Order of Zayed, he humbly emphasized that the honor belongs not only to him but to millions of Indians.

"Let's create memories that will last a lifetime, memories that you and I will cherish forever. Your enthusiasm paints a beautiful picture of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' The love and support you show me is overwhelming. I am deeply grateful to every one of you," he expressed.

#WATCH | At the 'Ahlan Modi' event in Abu Dhabi, PM Modi says, "I am fortunate that the UAE has awarded me with its highest civilian award - The Order of Zayed. This honour is not just mine but that of the crores of Indians, of all of you." pic.twitter.com/avfYnaaCwK — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Highlighting India's recognition for mega infrastructure projects, vibrant tourism, and emerging prominence as a sports powerhouse, PM Modi shared the success of Digital India globally. He announced efforts to extend these benefits to the UAE, mentioning initiatives such as sharing RuPay card packs and the imminent launch of UPI in the UAE, facilitating seamless payments between accounts in both countries.

Quoting news agency ANI, PM Modi stated, "You will be proud to hear this. You know the digital revolution in India. Digital India is appreciated across the world. To ensure that people in the UAE also get its benefit, we are making all efforts. We shared RuPay card pack with the UAE...UPI is about to begin in UAE soon. With this, seamless payments will be possible between the UAE and Indian accounts."

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Abu Dhabi earlier in the day, engaged in a bilateral meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, aiming to propel the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries to new heights. The visit signifies the strong ties and mutual cooperation, emphasizing continued collaboration for the benefit of both nations and their citizens.