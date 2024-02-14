BAPS UAE Inauguration Live Streaming Online: Watch Live Telecast of First Hindu Temple Set To Be Inaugurated by PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, BAPS Mandir, today, February 14. Yesterday, he held a bilateral meeting with UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which MoUs were exchanged.

PM Modi thanked the UAE President for the BAPS Hindu Temple, stating that it reflects his love and respect for India. He also expressed gratitude to the UAE President for accepting his invitation to be the Chief Guest at the Vibrant Gujarat Summit in January.

The BAPS Mandir in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is situated on 27 acres of land donated by the Abu Dhabi government in Abu Mareikhah, away from Abu Dhabi near Dubai Highway. The 13.5 acres of land were donated in 2015 by Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was the President, Crown Prince, and deputy commander of the UAE armed forces. In 2019, an additional 13.5 acres of land were given to construct the grand temple.

The inauguration of the temple will be celebrated as the ‘Festival of Harmony,’ and members of the royal family and other eminent Arab personalities will attend the mega event. The UAE mandir is scheduled to inaugurate at 7.15 AM today (GST), i.e., 8:45 am (IST).

Where and How to Watch Live Streaming Online?

Watch live streaming of the Abu Dhabi Hindu temple from your mobile, laptop, desktop, or smart TV. Mahant Swami Maharaj and PM Modi will inaugurate the iconic BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi with an auspicious Vedic ceremony at 8.45 am IST.

Watch Live Telecast of BAPS UAE Here: