Abu Dhabi BAPS Mandir Opening: PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate UAE’s Hindu Temple on February 19; Here's All You Need to Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the BAPS Hindu Temple on February 14 in Abu Dhabi. Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual guru of BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday for the grand inauguration of the first Hindu temple in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The spiritual leader will preside over the historic inauguration of the first Hindu temple in the Gulf nation.

Mahant Swami Maharaj Reached Abu Dhabi BAPS Mandir:

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj Accorded Traditional Arabic ‘State Guest’ Welcome, Abu Dhabi, UAE https://t.co/TvjrK3Lm3Bpic.twitter.com/VixII8hteP — BAPS (@BAPS) February 6, 2024

The BAPS Mandir in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is situated on 27 acres of land donated by the Abu Dhabi government in Abu Mareikhah, away from the Abu Dhabi near Dubai Highway. The 13.5 acres of land were donated in 2015 by Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who was the President, Crown Prince, and deputy commander of the UAE armed forces. In 2019, an additional 13.5 acres of land were given to construct the grand temple.

The inauguration of the temple will be celebrated as the ‘Festival of Harmony,’ and members of the royal family and other eminent Arab personalities will attend the mega event. To attend the event, devotees need to book slots online and are only allowed entry from February 18 onwards before the inauguration. However, the temple authorities have appealed to the people in the UAE to visit the temple only from March onwards as bookings have already skyrocketed.

During the inauguration, thousands of devotees and well-wishers from across the Gulf countries as well as the rest of the world will participate in Murti pratishtha (ritual invoking God). The entire campus has been decorated with auspicious symbols, including messages of ‘Welcome’ in Sanskrit, Arabic, English, and Gujarati.

Drone View of Abu Dhabi BAPS Mandir

“The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi serves as a spiritual oasis for global harmony that celebrates the past and recalibrates the future. It is a timeless testament to the spirituality of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj and the generosity, sincerity, and friendship of the leaderships of the UAE, India, and BAPS,” Brahmaviharidas Swami, who has been overseeing the Mandir project under the guidance of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, explained.