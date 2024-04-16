Abu Dhabi Police affirm readiness for adverse weather conditions

Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 16 (ANI/WAM): Abu Dhabi Police are fully prepared to handle the challenging weather conditions expected in the emirate until April 17th. They will be working closely with all relevant authorities to ensure public safety.

Abu Dhabi Police and relevant entities, including the Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority (ADCDA), Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT), Al Ain Municipality, Al Dhafra Municipality, and Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE), will ensure to maintain the safety of the community and protect lives and property, Abu Dhabi Police General Command said in a statement today.

The Abu Dhabi Police General Command noted they operationalised emergency plans and deployed support patrols, in addition to taking several precautionary measures, including strengthening the manpower in the operations rooms.

The Abu Dhabi Police Command and Abu Dhabi Civil Defence Authority are urging the public to take all necessary precautions and follow the updates from the National Center of Meteorology and other official sources.

The two entities are also emphasising the importance of safe driving and following safety measures, including avoiding distractions while driving, adhering to speed limits during the implementation of the speed reduction system on the roads, maintaining a safe distance between vehicles, avoiding sudden braking, and slowing down when turning to prevent the vehicle from skidding.

The Department of Energy and energy sector companies have likewise raised their readiness of emergency and instructed urgent maintenance teams to respond quickly to all reports related to power outages resulting from weather fluctuations. (ANI/WAM)

