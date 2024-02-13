'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' 'Ahlan Modi' Slogans Echo in Abu Dhabi as Indian Diaspora Awaits PM Modi's Address

Abu Dhabi [UAE], February 13 : The Indian diaspora in Abu Dhabi is eagerly awaiting the address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Ahlan Modi' event later today.

The diaspora has gathered at the Zayed City sports stadium, where the event is slated to be held, and chanted the slogans of 'Ahlan Modi' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

#WATCH | Abu Dhabi: Members of the Indian diaspora sing 'Baar baar chahiye Modi ji' at the Zayed Sports City Stadium in Abu Dhabi where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian diaspora at 'Ahlan Modi' event today. pic.twitter.com/iIzRY46kOu — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

Notably, 'Ahlan Modi' title roughly translates to 'Hello Modi'.

"I have come from Ajman. I am very excited to see our dear Prime Minister. We are waiting for him," a woman of Indian origin told ANI.

Gauri Deshpande and her husband Tushar Deshpande from Maharashtra, expressed their excitement for meeting Prime Minister Modi and said they were anticipating this event for very long.

#WATCH | Members of the Indian diaspora await PM Modi's arrival at the hotel where the PM will be staying during his visit to Abu Dhabi, UAE pic.twitter.com/YRQELwYot6 — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

"We are from Maharashtra. We were staying in Abu Dhabi for the last 20 years. We were waiting for this day for very long," Gauri Deshpande said.

"We were anticipating this event for very long and truly the atmosphere has become reverberating," Tushar Dehspande said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Abu Dhabi amid a rousing welcome.

He was received by UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. The two leaders shook hands and hugged each other.

PM Modi also received the guard of honour. Meanwhile, preparations are underway at Sheikh Zayed Sports Stadium in Abu Dhabi for several cultural performances.

The enthusiasm of the Indian diaspora has been overwhelming, prompting organisers to close registrations last week as the number of attendees surpassed 65,000. The Indian expatriate community of approximately 3.5 million is the largest ethnic community in the UAE, constituting roughly 35 per cent of the country's population.

#WATCH | Final preparations underway for cultural performances at 'Ahlan Modi' Indian diaspora event in Abu Dhabi, UAE pic.twitter.com/V8coK5W4dK — ANI (@ANI) February 13, 2024

The key highlights of the event include an exhibition by over 700 cultural artists, bringing to life the vast diversity of Indian arts, and ensuring an inclusive cultural soiree.

Active participation from more than 150 Indian community groups in the event showcases India's regional diversity and the integration of thousands of blue-collar workers from across the emirates, weaving a rich tapestry of diversity and unity into the fabric of the event.

