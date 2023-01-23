Man Swindled Out of Rs 5.21 lakh for investing in bitcoin
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 23, 2023 01:51 PM 2023-01-23T13:51:04+5:30 2023-01-23T14:27:12+5:30
A man got scammed out of Rs 5.21 lakh by promising to return the money with a 30% in ...
A man got scammed out of Rs 5.21 lakh by promising to return the money with a 30% in three minutes if he invests in Bitcoin. Vimantal police station has filed a case against Marina Sharma and two others after receiving a complaint from Aditya Hargovind Pandey (38) of Lohegaon.
According to the police, a case of cheating has been filed against three different account holders. Assistant Police Inspector Lahane is conducting a further investigation.