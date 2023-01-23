Man Swindled Out of Rs 5.21 lakh for investing in bitcoin

A man got scammed out of Rs 5.21 lakh by promising to return the money with a 30% in three minutes if he invests in Bitcoin. Vimantal police station has filed a case against Marina Sharma and two others after receiving a complaint from Aditya Hargovind Pandey (38) of Lohegaon.

According to the police, a case of cheating has been filed against three different account holders. Assistant Police Inspector Lahane is conducting a further investigation.