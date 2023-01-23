Severity of cold to decrease in three days in Maharashtra

The severity of the cold has increased significantly in Maharashtra in recent days. The meteorological department, however, predicts that this pressure will decrease in the following three days. The meteorological service also predicts that the temperature in the state will fall by two to three degrees Celsius as the strength of the wind from the north decreases.

According to the meteorological department, the duration of the cold is shorter this year. However, Mumbai, Konkan, North Maharashtra, Nashik, Nagar, Pune, Satara, and Aurangabad were hard hit by the cold. This cold should clear up in three days. The northern cold had an impact on the state. As a result, the air was dewy.

Due to high pressure and cyclonic winds, Maharashtra is currently witnessing a cold front from the north. Temperatures in several regions of the state exceed 30 degrees during the day but fall significantly at night. In addition, because of the fog and cold in the morning, health concerns such as colds coughs, and fevers have worsened.