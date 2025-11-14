‘Bauna Bhi Hai…’: Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant Abuse and Body-Shame Temba Bavuma During IND vs SA 1st Test; Stump-Mic Chatter Goes Viral (VIDEO)

India National Cricket Team vs South Africa National Cricket Team: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant were caught on stump-mic using abusive words and making remarks about South Africa captain Temba Bavuma during the first Test at Eden Gardens on Friday November 14, 2025. In the 13th over, Bumrah hit Bavuma on the back pad with an in-swinger and appealed for LBW. Umpire Rod Tucker turned down the appeal. Pant suggested the ball bounced too high and captain Shubman Gill decided against taking a review. The stump-mic captured Bumrah and Pant making remarks about Bavuma’s height and the delivery. Audio also included comments from Ravindra Jadeja questioning the delivery.

JB - "bauna hai yeh"

RP- "bauna hai but laga yahape"

JB - "bauna hai yeh BC"

The stump-mic captured the following exchange: Pant asked, “Kitne upar laga hai?” to which Bumrah replied, “Bauna bhi toh hai ye.” Ravindra Jadeja then asked, “Height ka lagra hai?” and Bumrah responded, “Bauna hai ye beh*****.” Replays later showed the ball would have passed over the leg stump.

South Africa won the toss and chose to bat first. Openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickelton provided a solid start. Bumrah quickly shifted the momentum by dismissing both openers in quick succession. Bavuma managed only three runs from 11 balls before being dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav, caught by Dhruv Jurel. South Africa were 71 for three in the 16th over.

India vs South Africa 1st Test Playing XIs

India (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

South Africa (Playing XI): Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma(c), Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne(w), Simon Harmer, Marco Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Keshav Maharaj