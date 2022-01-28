BBL 2021: Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 79 runs to win their fourth Big Bash title

Perth Scorchers beat Sydney Sixers by 79 runs in the BBL 11 Final. It was one of the most one-sided finals as Sixers never looked like winning the chase after being set a target of 172. Andrew Tye was wrecker in chief with figures of 3 for 15.The Sixers made it to the final at Marvel Stadium despite a player crisis that saw them call-up an assistant coach to play.

In the final, the Sixers were without three players due to covid, Jordan Silk missed through a hamstring complaint, while opener Daniel Hughes was picked despite still carrying an ankle injury.The final was the eighth game the Sixers had to play since January 9. Laurie Evans, however, produced one of the great BBL innings in reply, while his 104-run partnership with Ashton Turner shifted the momentum and, ultimately, crushed the Sixers’ hopes.