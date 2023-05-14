South Africa women's team to tour Australia for multi-format matches in 2024

Melbourne [Australia], May 14 : The Test cricket will return to Perth's Western Australia Cricket Association Ground (WACA), with the Australian women's team facing South Africa for the first time in the cricket's longest format as part of a multi-format series in 2023-24.

Cricket Australia (CA) announced the home fixtures for the 2023-24 season on Sunday.

The all-conquering Australia women's team too has an action-packed schedule that includes a historic first-time-ever Test match. Australia will face West Indies in three ODIs and as many T20Is, starting October 1.

In the new year, the reigning T20 and 50-over World Champions will host South Africa for a multi-format tour that will include three ODIs, three T20Is, and a one-off Test in which the two teams will meet for the first time in the red-ball format.

The multi-format series versus South Africa begins in late January with T20 and ODI matches in Canberra, Hobart, Adelaide, and Sydney, and concludes with the historic first Test match between the teams in Perth.

Following the ninth season of the WBBL, the Australian women's team will go on a highly anticipated multi-format trip to India in December and January.

"Cricket provides the sights and sounds of the summer and brings Australians together like no other sport and we can't wait to welcome fans to watch world-class cricket next season," Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley said in an official statement released by CA.

"We look forward to West Indies, Pakistan and South Africa visiting our shores this summer and we thank them along with all our partners, including broadcasters, venues and local governments for their support in bringing world-class cricket to fans around the country," he added.

"We are delighted to be offering our most loyal fans the opportunity to secure the best seats at the best prices in our Australian Cricket Family pre-sale. We're also proud to be able to keep our entry-level ticket prices flat for the eighth consecutive season to ensure as many people as possible can experience and enjoy women's and men's international cricket," Hockley said.

