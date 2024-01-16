Australian Open 2024: Sumit Nagal Beats Alexander Bublik, Creates History in AO (Watch Video)

Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal achieved a historic victory in the ongoing Australian Open 2024, defeating the 31st-seeded Alexander Bublik with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-2, 7-6(5) in the first round of the tournament in Melbourne.

Nagal, who secured his spot in the main round by triumphing in the qualifiers, clinched the first set 6-4. He followed up with an even more dominant performance in the second set, winning 6-2 to take a commanding 2-0 lead. The third set proved to be a hard-fought battle, ultimately decided in a tiebreak, where the 139th-ranked Indian player emerged victorious, securing his place in the second round.

Currently positioned as the World No. 139 in singles, this marks Nagal's second appearance in the main draw of the season's first Grand Slam, following his entry in 2021. Notably, Nagal had also made it to the main draw of the US Open in 2019 and 2020. His recent triumph at the Australian Open showcases his prowess on the court and adds to his growing list of achievements in professional tennis.